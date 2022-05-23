IBPS invites applications for Research Associate posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for Research Associate posts. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join as Research Associate is required to register online for the selection process. All the candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1,000. The candidates have to submit their online applications for the above post on May 31 as per the official notification. The minimum age required for this post is 21 years to join this post. The candidate must have done Post-Graduation in Psychology, Psychological Measurement, Psychometrics Management from recognised institutes. The candidates must have one-year experience in academic Research and Test Development. Candidates can visit the official site of IBPS (https://www.ibps.in/) to apply online.