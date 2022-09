Haryana CM talks over phone with NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar talked over phone with NEET topper Tanishka Yadav on September 09. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 result was declared on September 07. Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the topmost rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates.