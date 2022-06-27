Good deal for students: Apple offers students with discounts on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 models

Apple has developed a fresh promotional deal for Indian university students. The Cupertino tech giant is giving a discount of Rs 10,000 as part of its online store's 'Back to School' campaign. According to Mashable, the company has launched this programme whereby they are offering enormous discounts to students on the purchase of iPads, Apple Pencils, MacBooks, and Smart Keyboards. To encourage hybrid learning in India, the digital giant launched its yearly education discount programme named ‘Back to School’. On the company's official web store, parents, students, and teachers can purchase Apple items at a discount of Rs 10,000.