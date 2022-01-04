From Delhi to UP list of states where schools are closed amid fears over Omicron

The vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years old has begun. However, to keep the children safe amid the surge in Omicron cases, state and UTs governments such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Goa, Telangana and others, have once again shut down the schools, colleges and other educational institutions in physical mode.