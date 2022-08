CUET-UG 2022 phase 4 exam starts for over 3 Lakh candidates, check guidelines and details

Phase 4 of the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is starting from August 17. NTA is conducting the phase 4 exam on Aug 17, 18 and 20. Over 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. The exam is slated to be held in two slots, morning and evening.