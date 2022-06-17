CET 2022 The first day of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test CET 2022 went smooth

The first day of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2022), the gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission into professional courses of Engineering, Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga, etc. was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on June 16.Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, stated that the exams were conducted in a fair and transparent manner at all the 486 centres under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.