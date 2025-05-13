CBSE Result 2025 How To Check Your CBSE Class 12 And 10 Result Online Check Full Details!!!!

CBSE Result 2025: How To Check Your CBSE Class 12 And 10 Result Online? Check Full Details!!!! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 and 10 result 2025 on May 13 Step-by-step guide to check your CBSE result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 online Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID Step 4: Click "Submit" to access your result Step 5: Download or print your provisional marksheet for future use