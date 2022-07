CBSE result 2022: Meet Tanya Singh, who topped 12th boards with 500/500 score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022 on July 22, 2022. This year, two students have topped the CBSE class 12 board exams 2022, scoring a perfect score – 500 out of 500 marks.