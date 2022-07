CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: 94.40% students pass, Trivandrum tops

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 board exam results 2022. The result are now available at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage has gone down as compared to the previous year’s 99.04 per cent.