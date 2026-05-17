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Updated: May 17, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

CBSE Big Update CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory For Class 9 And 10 From July 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages as part of their curriculum. The major rule change will come into effect from July 1 this year, according to an official circular issued on Friday (May 15). The CBSE also said that there will be no Board examination for the third language. The change will also apply to the ongoing 2026-27 academic session, which began in April, meaning that affiliated schools will have to follow a transitional approach.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages as part of their curriculum. The major rule change will come into effect from July 1 this year, according to an official circular issued on Friday (May 15). The CBSE also said that there will be no Board examination for the third language. The change will also apply to the ongoing 2026-27 academic session, which began in April, meaning that affiliated schools will have to follow a transitional approach.

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