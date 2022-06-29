Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad becomes first Indian to complete intermediate in BiPc and CEC

Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has become the first boy in India to complete his intermediate (12th class) in two streams in BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) and CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce). He cleared the intermediate second-year examination in BiPc with 81 per cent from Sri Chandra College. He was the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination in CEC from a private college. At the age of 14 years, he became the youngest and first boy in India to complete graduation in BA Mass-Communication and Journalism.