TN SSLC Result 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil Nadu 10th DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct link here

TN result for Class 10 is available on the official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the result of SSLC Class 10 today, May 19. The Tamil Nadu SSLC result was declared at 10 am.

