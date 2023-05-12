Zehn Kashyap: Incredibly inspirational story of CBSE Class 10 topper with cerebral palsy

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Today, the CBSE board results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced, and girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage. Vasant Kunj, Delhi's Vasant Valley School, too has a high success rate due to the outstanding work of the kids. Zehn Kashyap is a student that has received a lot of praise, nevertheless. Zehn, who has cerebral palsy, is one of the best scorers in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

Zehn Kashyap was given the diagnosis that she would struggle to sit, move around, and even communicate. She never allowed her situation to become a vulnerability, and by having faith, she demonstrated that anybody can do anything.

Zehn Kashyap’s inspirational story

Zehn has inspired many people with her remarkable CBSE score of 94.8%, India Today reported. Zehn doesn't allow her condition to define who she is; she considers herself a normal child despite her affliction. When questioned about her success, Zehn suggested that learners should study consistently because they couldn't get good results overnight.

She firmly thinks that regular study may lower stress and aid in acing tests. Zehn's success story is proof of the value of hard work and diligence. Zehn overcame several obstacles by persevering and winning the battle. Her accomplishment serves as motivation for pupils who are having problems as well as a personal win for her. Zehn's tale demonstrates that anyone can realise their aspirations if they have confidence in their skills and put up a lot of effort.

