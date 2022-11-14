Zee Scholarship for Born to Shine 2022: Special Scholarships to 30 up-and-coming artists for better future

Zee Entertainment and Give India honored 30 winners of the Born to Shine scholarship program in Mumbai on Sunday in an effort to encourage aspiring artists to follow their passions in the arts and culture. Girls between the ages of 5 and 15 were chosen from 8 cities across the nation, and they were given a scholarship worth Rs. 4 lakh as well as thirty months of mentoring. More than 5000 girls from all around the nation who are involved in the creative industry have applied for this award in the past year. After several rounds, a separate jury panel decided on the winners.

It is important to note that while there are numerous scholarship programs in the nation to support talents in the sciences, math, and sports, this initiative to identify such girl students who are demonstrating their talent in the arts and developing their talent is the best of its kind in the nation.

On the one hand, Born to Shine is a program to recognise and support gifted children from the crowd, despite the fact that most areas of our country still do not take seriously the goals of females, particularly their interest in the arts. A tiny effort to give their ambitions wings can undoubtedly lead to a significant and admirable outcome.

Zee Scholarship for Born to Shine 2022: About

Born to Shine is the only program of its kind in the nation that gives girl students the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in the domains of art and culture. There are several scholarship programs in the nation to support skills in the subjects of science, mathematics, and sports.

Born to Shine 2022: Eligibility

Girls under the age of fifteen from all throughout India.

The candidates must be masters of a specific Indian art form.

Born To Shine Scholarship 2022: Awards and Prizes

Rs 4 lakh over three years.