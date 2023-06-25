Meet Yadav Suryabhan, ex-IRS who also cracked IFoS, now set to become IAS in 5th attempt, secured AIR 27 in UPSC (Photo: FB/Twitter)

UPSC success story: UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Many UPSC aspirants crack it in 3-4 attempts. Although some couldn't get their desired rank, IAS, which is the top post in the UPSC CSE examination. Some people appear again for the high-profile exam until they get an IAS rank.

In this article, we will tell you about one such person who cracked UPSC in his fourth attempt and was selected for IRS service. But he appeared for the exam again and got IAS. His name is Yadav Suryabhan. But who is IAS Yadav Suryabhan?

Yadav Suryabhan has cracked UPSC CSE 2022 in his fifth attempt. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 27. He had chosen Maths as his optional. He is currently posted as an IRS Probationer. Now, he will join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He got 1027 marks in the final result.

Suryabhan hails from Nallasopara town in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. He first appeared for the UPSC civil services exam in 2017, but couldn't crack it. However, Suryabhan managed to clear it in its fourth attempt in 2020 with AIR 488. He was selected for Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Suryabhan also cracked the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) securing AIR 57 in the same year.

Because he now had two options, he chose IRS over IFoS. But his desire to become an IAS officer prompted him to keep trying. Suryabhan continued his preparation to get the IAS post. And finally, in his 5th attempt, he cracked UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 27 and got IAS.

He did his graduation in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi. It was during this time at IIT-BHU that he decided to give it a try for UPSC. The civil servant also took coaching for a brief time to gain a sense of how to prepare for the UPSC exam, he told Indian Masterminds.

