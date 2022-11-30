Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in

XAT 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam on xatonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in
File photo

XAT 2023: The registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023 will be concluded today (November 30) by the XLRI-Xavier School of Management. Interested candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam on xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The application fee without a late fee is Rs 2000. Candidates need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each for XLRI programmes.

To register for the XAT 2023 exam, go through the steps given below.

XAT 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Go to the official website of XAT – xatonline.in.
  • Click on the registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the asked details and register.
  • Log in and fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit your form and download the page.
  • Keep a copy of the form saved for further reference.

Also Read: KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at vsangathan.nic.in, details here

 

LRI conducts XAT to select students for management education. XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.