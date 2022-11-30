XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in

File photo

XAT 2023: The registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023 will be concluded today (November 30) by the XLRI-Xavier School of Management. Interested candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam on xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The application fee without a late fee is Rs 2000. Candidates need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each for XLRI programmes.

To register for the XAT 2023 exam, go through the steps given below.

XAT 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of XAT – xatonline.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter the asked details and register.

Log in and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the page.

Keep a copy of the form saved for further reference.

Also Read: KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at vsangathan.nic.in, details here

LRI conducts XAT to select students for management education. XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission.