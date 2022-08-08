Search icon
XAT 2023: Registration to begin from August 10, important details here

XAT 2023 registration process will begin from August 10 at xatonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

XAT 2023 | Photo: PTI

Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 registration process will commence on August 10 at the Xavier school of management, Jamshedpur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam from the official website-- xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of XAT for further updates. Students who qualify for XAT are eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM courses offered by the B schools.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern: Important details 

  • XAT 2023 exam application fee is Rs 2000
  • The XAT exam is now changed to a computer-based test from paper-based test
  • XAT is now a Single slot, single-day exam
  • Test duration increased from 3 hours to 3 hours and 10 minutes
  • Total XAT questions increased to 101 from 99
  • Now XAT 2023 has 100 MCQ type and 1 Descriptive Questions
  • Question paper will consist of 4 sections with MCQs and 1 section with Essay Writing Test.

