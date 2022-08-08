XAT 2023: Registration to begin from August 10, important details here

XAT 2023 | Photo: PTI

Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 registration process will commence on August 10 at the Xavier school of management, Jamshedpur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam from the official website-- xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of XAT for further updates. Students who qualify for XAT are eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM courses offered by the B schools.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern: Important details

XAT 2023 exam application fee is Rs 2000

The XAT exam is now changed to a computer-based test from paper-based test

XAT is now a Single slot, single-day exam

Test duration increased from 3 hours to 3 hours and 10 minutes

Total XAT questions increased to 101 from 99

Now XAT 2023 has 100 MCQ type and 1 Descriptive Questions

Question paper will consist of 4 sections with MCQs and 1 section with Essay Writing Test.

