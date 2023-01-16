XAT 2023 result: Know when and how to download scores online

File photo

Xavier School of Management to release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results on January 31. Once released, candidates can download the XAT 2023 result through the official website at xatonline.in.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) conducted XAT 2023 on January 08, 2023, in computer-based mode. The duration of the single session was 3 hours and 10 minutes. Candidates XAT 2023 score cards will be available from January 31 till March 31, 2023.

XAT 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website of XAT official website at xatonline.in.

Click on the XAT 2023 result link

Enter your XAT ID and password.

XAT results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the XAT scores for future reference.

