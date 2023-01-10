Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

XAT 2023 response sheet has been released, answer key and result likely soon: Details here

XAT 2023 response sheet has been released today at the official website-- xatonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

XAT 2023 response sheet has been released, answer key and result likely soon: Details here
XAT 2023 Response sheet OUT | Photo: PTI

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 response sheet has been released today (January 10) by the XLRI Jamshedpur. Candidates who appeared for the XAT exam can now check and download their response sheet from the official website--xatonline.in. 

To check and download the XAT 2023 response sheet, candidates will have to enter their XAT ID and Date of birth and log in to the portal. The XAT 2023 exam was conducted on January 8. The XAT 2023 answer key is also expected to be out soon. 

XAT 2023 Response sheet: How to download

  • Go to the official website--xatonline.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the XAT response sheet link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in the XAT ID and date of birth
  • Access the XAT login
  • Check the response sheet and download the same
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Read: FACT CHECK: Fake notice circulates on Twitter saying JEE Main 2023 Session 1 postponed, details here

XAT 2023 Result Date

Candidates can check their response sheet and the XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT Answer key 2023 soon. Once, the answer key is released, candidates can use their response sheet to calculate a probable XAT score. XAT 2023 result is slated to be released on January 31, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.