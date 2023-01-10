XAT 2023 response sheet has been released, answer key and result likely soon: Details here

XAT 2023 Response sheet OUT | Photo: PTI

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 response sheet has been released today (January 10) by the XLRI Jamshedpur. Candidates who appeared for the XAT exam can now check and download their response sheet from the official website--xatonline.in.

To check and download the XAT 2023 response sheet, candidates will have to enter their XAT ID and Date of birth and log in to the portal. The XAT 2023 exam was conducted on January 8. The XAT 2023 answer key is also expected to be out soon.

XAT 2023 Response sheet: How to download

Go to the official website--xatonline.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the XAT response sheet link

A new login page would open

Key in the XAT ID and date of birth

Access the XAT login

Check the response sheet and download the same

Take a printout for future reference.

XAT 2023 Result Date

Candidates can check their response sheet and the XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT Answer key 2023 soon. Once, the answer key is released, candidates can use their response sheet to calculate a probable XAT score. XAT 2023 result is slated to be released on January 31, 2023.