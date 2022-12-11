XAT 2023 registration ends today at xatonline.in, know how to apply

File photo

The Xavier School of Management concludes the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 today (December 11). Candidates can apply for XAT 2023 through the official website - www.xatonline.in. The admit card will be released on the official website on December 20. The XAT 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023, in a single shift between 2 pm and 5:10 pm.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is conducting the XAT exam this year. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select management students for more than 72 years. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2023 Exam: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the 'XAT 2023 registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and generate a user ID and password.

Step 4: Complete the application form and attach the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future use