XAT 2023 admit card to release on December 26 at xatonline.in, know how to download

The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, and result will be released on January 23, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

The Xavier School of Management will release the admit card Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 tomorrow (December 26). Candidates can download the XAT 2023 admit card from the official website at xatonline.in.

The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, and the XAT 2023 result will be released on January 23, 2023. 

The XAT 2023 exam will take place on January 8, 2023, on a Sunday. XAMI commissions XLRI to administer the XAT. To choose the best candidates for management education, XLRI has been conducting the XAT at the national level for more than 72 years. More than 160 institutions use the XAT score to determine admission.

XAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage

Key in your login details

Download and take the printout for future reference.

