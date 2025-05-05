Pothula Venkatalakshmi a 72-year-old woman set an example for life-long learning and broke the stereotype around age and learning by taking the NEET exam 2025.

Many people complete schools and even degrees long after passing the natural age to not let their education be left unfulfilled. However, though, there is no limit to learning or education, a woman in her 70s giving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam is really shocking. The woman who hails from Andhra Pradesh made a strong decision to give such a tough competitive exam at an age where neither the body or the mind works well, studying and even getting good marks is out of the question.

72-year-old Pothula Venkatalakshmi gave NEET Exam 2025 on April 4, Sunday and walked out of the hall happy. She took the exam at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Kakinada where thousands of candidates came to take the most competitive and biggest entrance exam in medical field. She was the only old candidate among the young aspirants, who were mostly in their 20s. But this also did not deter her while she radiated with confidence.

She was dressed in a simple traditional clothes, wearing salwar and kameez outfit, and carried only her admit card. While she entered, many were left in awe and amazement after they saw her taking one of the seat meant for candidates. An aged lady sitting amongst youngsters giving entrance exam proved that there is no limit to gaining knowledge and one can always have a young heart with brimming enthusiasm. Many had earlier assumed her to be a guardian of one of the candidates.

After the National Medical Commission removed the age limit to give exams in 2022, doors to education and opportunities for people like Venkatalakshmi and many like her were thrown open. After the decision people of all ages can apply for the examination. Her determination to take one of the toughest exam also shows that if there is willingness, one can achieve even the most difficult milestones. Venkatalakshmi's story is an inspiration for those who possess inhibitions regarding age and learning.

Mother-daughter gives NEET Exam

In another awe-inspiring incident, a mother-daughter duo appeared for the NEET from different centres in Telangana. 38-year-old Bhukya Saritha, who is a registered medical practitioner (RMP) from Manchyanayak Thanda in Tungaturthi mandal of Suryapet district, took the exam at the Government Junior College in Suryapet and her daughter, Kaveri, took the exam from the Government High School NSP Camp centre in Khammam.

Saritha had to sacrifice her dream of becoming a nurse, for which she even enrolled in a BSc nursing course in 2007, by leaving it halfway as she was married off very early and even soon after she became a mother. She has raised two daughters and with the support of her husband, Bhukya Kishan, who is also an RMP, she reignited her passion for academics and the nursing profession and followed her dream. Her daughter also encouraged her to pursue her career further by taking the NEET exam and both prepared together. Just like Venkatalakshmi, she too became an example of life-long learning.