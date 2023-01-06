Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Winter Vacation: Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh schools to remain shut till THIS date, details here

Here is a city-wise list of winter holidays in schools.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Winter Vacation: Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh schools to remain shut till THIS date, details here
File photo

Due to extreme cold conditions, several cities have opted to keep the schools closed. Here’s the city-wise list with dates and other details.

Jaipur

The District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

Chandigarh 

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday extended the winter break of schools. Winter holidays for classes up to 8th are extended till January 14 while from classes 9 to 12, the break is extended till January 9.

Noida

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8. 

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Varanasi

All schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday. "All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate. 

Lucknow

Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.