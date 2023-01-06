Winter Vacation: Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh schools to remain shut till THIS date, details here

File photo

Due to extreme cold conditions, several cities have opted to keep the schools closed. Here’s the city-wise list with dates and other details.

Jaipur

The District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday extended the winter break of schools. Winter holidays for classes up to 8th are extended till January 14 while from classes 9 to 12, the break is extended till January 9.

Noida

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8.

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Varanasi

All schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday. "All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate.

Lucknow

Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.