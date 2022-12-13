Winter wellness: Follow these handy steps to keep illness at bay

Tips to stay fit in winters | Photo: Pixabay

Winter is here and so is the season of cold, cough and other aggravated health conditions. During winter, health conditions like arthritis, psoriasis, eczema, asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis and more. The reason for lowering immunity during winter is a result of reduced humidity and physical activity. Multiple studies also show that people develop signs of various heart problems. Here are five simple tricks to strengthen your immunity:

Stay hydrated

Drinking a good amount of water is essential during the winter season. Water helps to flush out toxins from the body. People tend to increase their intake of alcohol, caffeine and carbonated drinks during winter. It is advised to replace these drinks with water during winter for a healthier body.

Avoid salty foods

It is also advisable to reduce the intake of sodium as eating too much salt can increase blood pressure. People also tend to rise the consumption of junk, spicy, oily, canned and processed food during winter. This can cause harm to the body.

Eat fresh fruits

Eating fruits helps to keep you energized during winter. Consumption of fruits like apples, berries, pomegranates, and pears is highly healthy.

Exercise

With everything, it is most important to keep active during winter and for that exercise is a must. Not only it helps to keep you active but it also helps you to maintain your weight and release stress. It also helps to relieve joint pain.