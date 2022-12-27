Search icon
Winter vacation in schools: From Delhi to Bihar, these states shut schools due to cold wave

In view of cold wave, many states have decided to observe winter vacation in schools.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Winter vacation in schools due to cold wave | Photo: PTI

Many states have declared winter vacation for school students in view of the cold waves running through entire northern India. Some states have even changed school timings in order to keep the students safe in the winter. 

Uttar Pradesh schools 

Meerut schools have been shut for all classes in view of the cold wave. Meerut District Magistrate on December 26 issued an order stating that schools will remain closed till January 1, 2023.  DM of Bijnor Umesh Mishra announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed. For classes 9 to 12 students, school timings are between 10 am and 3 pm.  Badaun DM announced a three-day holiday for all the schools. The schools will now be closed till December 28, 2022.

Delhi Schools 

Delhi school will follow winter vacation between January 1 and January 15. However, remedial classes for 9 to 12 standard students will be conducted from January 2 to 14, 2023. 

Haryana Schools 

All classes will remain closed in Bharatpur till January 5, 2023. Bharatpur District Education Officer said that action will be taken if schools are found open during winter vacations.

Bihar Schools 

In Bihar, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8. The schools will be closed from December 26 to 31. 

Madhya Pradesh schools

Classes in Madhya Pradesh schools have been called off from December 25 to December 31. Chhattisgarh schools will follow winter vacation from December 28. 

Haryana Schools 

As per reports, schools in Haryana will follow winter vacation from January 1 to 15. This decision was taken in light of falling temperatures in the state. 

