A task force led by Nandan Nilekani is examining proposals to reform NEET UG, including giving weightage to Class 12 board marks, conducting the exam more than once a year and shifting to computer-based testing.

The way medical aspirants appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) could change if a series of proposals currently under discussion are approved.

Several states have called for including Class 12 board examination marks in the medical admission process. Other suggestions include allowing candidates to take NEET more than once a year and gradually replacing the traditional pen-and-paper format with computer-based testing (CBT).

These proposals are being examined by a six-member High Powered Task Force (HPTF) led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The panel is holding consultations with states to identify ways to make national-level examinations more accessible and reduce the pressure on students.

Officials familiar with the discussions said most states that participated in the consultations supported considering board examination scores as part of NEET admissions.

Why states want Class 12 marks to count in NEET

States have raised concerns that students are increasingly concentrating on entrance examination preparation at the cost of their regular school education.

According to officials, several stakeholders believe that excessive dependence on a single competitive examination has pushed students towards coaching institutes and affected their preparation for Class 12 board exams.

The trend has also been linked to the growing number of dummy schools, where students enrol in schools but spend much of their time attending coaching classes.

Giving appropriate weightage to board examination marks, states believe, could encourage students to maintain a balance between school studies and NEET preparation.

However, the proposal remains under consideration. No decision has been taken on whether Class 12 scores will become part of the NEET UG selection process.

NEET may be conducted more than once a year

Another proposal being considered is to allow students to appear for NEET multiple times in an academic year.

States supporting the idea believe that additional attempts could reduce the pressure of a single high-stakes examination. It would also give candidates another opportunity to improve their scores instead of having their medical admission prospects depend on one test.

The task force is examining this suggestion as part of its wider effort to make entrance examinations more student-friendly.

Computer-based NEET gets support from most southern states

The examination format is another major area of discussion, with several states favouring a gradual shift to computer-based testing.

Government officials said that, except Tamil Nadu, the other southern states supported moving NEET from its current pen-and-paper format to CBT.

One suggestion is to initially provide candidates with both computer-based and traditional paper-based options so that the transition does not create difficulties for students.

Officials have pointed to the shift in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as an example of how computer-based testing can be introduced gradually.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will take the final call on the examination format.

States seek one examination centre in every district

States have also called for improvements in the infrastructure used to conduct national-level examinations.

One key suggestion is to establish at least one examination centre in every district. This would reduce the need for students to travel long distances to appear for NEET.

Other recommendations include investing in computer-based testing facilities that could also be used for mock examinations and other national-level tests.

States have further sought better coordination between central examination agencies, state governments and district administrations. Another suggestion is to prepare question papers closer to the examination date.

When will Nandan Nilekani's task force submit its report?

The six-member High Powered Task Force was formed in July 2026 following student protests over examination irregularities and the NEET UG paper leak controversy.

Apart from its chairman Nandan Nilekani, the panel includes former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The committee has completed consultations with southern states, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha. It is expected to hold discussions with northern states in the coming days.

The panel was initially expected to submit its recommendations by October, but its deadline has been extended until January 2027.

Its report is expected to cover examination security, transparency, the use of technology and structural changes to India's examination system.

For NEET aspirants, the recommendations could bring substantial changes to medical entrance examinations. However, until the government formally announces any changes, candidates should continue preparing according to the existing NEET UG pattern.