Will UPSC Civil Services 2022 aspirants get extra attempt? Know important update here

The candidates who are currently preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 have been asking for an extra attempt for the exam from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in view of the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the same, the Centre has provided an important update regarding an extra attempt at the UPSC examination 2022, which will be conducted later this year. The central government has further informed that it is not likely that UPSC aspirants will get an extra attempt.

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is no proposal under consideration for giving additional attempts to aspirants of civil services examination for the year 2022, despite many candidates seeking an extra attempt due to the current situation.

The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the Covid-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply, as per PTI reports.

Singh further said that based on the judgments passed by the Supreme Court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding a number of attempts and age limit in respect of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022.

While replying to a query whether the government would consider giving additional attempts for the year 2022, PTI quoted Singh as saying, “In view of above, no such proposal is under consideration.”

The UPSC civil services examination is conducted annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This year, the UPSC CSE prelims will most likely be conducted on June 5 across the country.

(With PTI inputs)