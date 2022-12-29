Will JEE Main 2023 be postponed? Here's what CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet suggests

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet out | Photo: PTI

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet has been released on the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Prior to the release of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet, students were demanding a postponement in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The dates for JEE Main 2023 were released by NTA. As per the timetable for session 1 of JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

The candidates claimed that as the CBSE Board Exams will also be conducted in this period, NTA should postpone the session 1 exam for them to get proper time to prepare.

In the recently released CBSE Board Exam date sheet, the board has stated that the date sheet has been prepared with due consideration to the JEE Main exam 2023 and appropriate time has been given between the two subjects. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 dates come as a disappointment for students who were demanding the postponement of JEE Main 2023.

After seeing the exam dates, it is highly unlikely that the NTA will defer the JEE Main 2023. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 can now check the date sheet directly by clicking here.