Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti reveals REAL reason why UP, Bihar dominate UPSC examinations, says, 'craze is...'

Union Public Service Commission Civil Services examinations (UPSC CSE) is one of the most difficult examinations in India, but to be able to clear it is the dream of many aspirants. Through this, aspirants can achieve their dream of being selected as IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS, which are considered the most prestigious government jobs in India. Every year nearly 9 to 10 lakh aspirants appear for UPSC examinations, but you must have noticed an overwhelming number of candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Young men and women from these two states also appear in large number in state-level exams like UPPSC PCS and BPSC CSE. Every 1 person in 1 family of UP and Bihar is likely to have a government job. But why UP, Bihar people are behind securing government jobs rather than Goa and north-eastern states? India's most popular UPSC educator and mentor Dr Vikas Divyakirti, who has his own coaching institute Drishti IAS has provided a comprehensive answer to this question.

Hunger for power, respect

In one of his interviews, Dr Vikas Divyakirti as comparing UP, Bihar people mindset, said, 'The reason is that when choosing a career, a person seeks a good salary, a secure job, respect, and enjoyment. Power is even better. The desire for power and respect, the ability to serve their community, a good salary, and security. If any job in India offers this package, it's a civil service job. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the hunger for power and respect is greater. For a Goa resident, the UPSC doesn't mean much because power and respect aren't important to them; wealth and a comfortable life are more important.'

As per Vikas Divyakirti, UP and Bihar people consider government jobs as a best way to acquire 'izzat' (respect) and 'satta' (Power). These government jobs also offer great salary and job security as compares to private sector.

Who is Dr Vikas Divyakirti?

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is a popular UPSC mentor and founder of Drishti IAS Institute. Vikas Divyakirti was born in Haryana on December 26, 1973. He pursued his schooling from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. After this, he completed his graduation from Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University. Interestingly, Divyakirti began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. Later in 1996, he cleared UPSC civil service exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 88.

Following his emphatic performance in the UPSC exam, Vikas Divyakirti was offered Indian Foreign Service (IFS). He, later, quit his job and went on to open Drishti IAS, now regarded as one of the best UPSC coaching institutes in India, im 1999. Today, it has a wide online presence and operates in three cities including Delhi, Prayagraj and Jaipur. The main branch of the coaching institute is based in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.