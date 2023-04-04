Why has NCERT removed Mughal Empire chapter from CBSE, UP Board's history books?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced that they will be revising the syllabus for CBSE Class 12th, removing chapters such as the Mughal empire and ‘Kings and Courts’ from the History books for the upcoming year.

The revision was made by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from the Class 12th History books, removing certain chapters about the Mughal Empire. The change will now be applicable to all the schools that follow NCERT books and syllabi.

The chapters of the Mughal empire would no longer be a part of the history syllabi for Class 12 students of CBSE and Uttar Pradesh (UP) boards. NCERT has decided to drop the chapters on 'Kings and Chronicles' and the 'The Mughal Courts' from the CBSE medieval History textbooks for Class 12.

Soon after this revision, the Uttar Pradesh school education board decided to adopt the NCERT Class 12 History books into their syllabus, welcoming the decision of omitting the Mughals from the History books for school children.

In the same way, the NCERT will be removing some poems and lines from the Hindu textbooks, and revising the syllabus for higher classes. These NCERT textbook changes will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024.

Apart from the revisions made in the Class 12 history books, NCERT has also decided to revise the contents of the Class 12 Civics textbook, with two chapters named 'American Hegemony in World Politics' and 'The Cold War Era' being removed.

Listing the changes, the NCERT, in a note, had said, "The content of the textbooks has been rationalized for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject.”

The NCERT announced these changes back in 2022, and they are being implemented in the upcoming academic session. NCERT also stated that the difficulty level of the content was not very high, and the same can be learned by students without intervention from the teachers.

(With inputs from agencies)

