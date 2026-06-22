'Why govt being so harsh?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke questions Centre after late NEET students denied entry in exam centers

Many students missed their second chance of clearing the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on June 21, Sunday. Speaking on the incident, Cockroach Janata Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Centre of being "harsh" on students

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has slammed the government over denying entry to students in exam centres for being late

Dreams shattered and hearts broke after many students missed their second chance of clearing the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on June 21, Sunday. Speaking on the incident, Cockroach Janata Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Centre of being "harsh" on students and reiterated his demand for sacking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing his agony and questioning the government, Dipke wrote, "Why is the govt being so harsh on students who arrived a few minutes late for the re-exam, especially when it was the govt itself that failed to conduct the exam properly? You want to punish students for arriving late. When will you punish the minister for the paper leaks?"

Students denied entry in exam centers

Many students were denied entry for being even a few minutes late to exam centres on June 21 for taking the re-NEET exams. This sparked massive outrage throughout the country as many asked the government that the students who faced exam cancellations, over a month of agony due to re-exam and uncertainty around it were denied entry for being just a few minutes late.

On one hand, the government assured of high security and successful conduct of the NEET re-exam and on the other hand, the incident affected the future of these students deeply as years of hard work, anxiety, and sacrifice were ignored for entry timing.

NEET re-exam embroiled in discrepancies

Days before the NEET re-exam, several incidents of suicides by candidates, gang busted, impersonators taking exam and more. Despite government banning Telegram to prevent paper leaks, tightening security at exam centres, many impersonators attempted to take the exam, and gangs were involved in proxy exam taking.

Authorities caught impostors at three exam centres in the Lakhisarai district in Bihar who had allegedly replaced actual candidates to take the test on their behalf. During checks, 30 people were arrested, including 9 impersonators caught appearing in place of other candidates, while another 21 people were held for suspected involvement in the exam fraud.

A student was nearly saved from missing his exam as he was mistakenly allotted Abu Dhabi as his exam center a day before the re-test before correcting it to Nagpur, where he reached successfully.

In another incident, two students died by suicide within two days before the NEET re-exam. A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur on Saturday. 19-year-old Sheikh Sana also left a suicide note. A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a rented house on June 19, where she was living, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.