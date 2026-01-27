Why General category students are up in arms against new UGC law? Know the reasons

The UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 has sparked protests, with many students calling it discriminatory and biased.

A new UGC regulation is threatening to become a fresh social and political flashpoint. Students, particularly upper caste, are protesting against it. They claim this law to be discriminatory and biased.

When it all started

It all started on January 15, 2026, when the UGC announced the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. It is rooted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on “equity and inclusion.” The regulation aims to institutionalise procedures for addressing discrimination in colleges and universities. It has raised eyebrows because upper-caste students are wary of its misuse, as had happened earlier about the Dowry Act and the SC-ST Act. They stress the words of the regulation, which rule out general caste students as possible victims of discrimination based on caste.

What the regulation says

The UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations covers all the stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff and institutional authorities. Discrimination, as defined in the regulation, covers both explicit and implicit acts that impair equality of treatment or violate human dignity. It gives exclusive emphasis on SCs, STs, OBCs, EWS, and persons with disabilities.

Aim of the regulation

UGC has spoken about upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. SC-ST reservation is provided for in the Constitution itself. OBCs have been getting reservations in admissions since 1990 and in recruitments since 2010. Still, their participation is less than 15 percent. As per the UGC data produced before the Parliamentary committee and the Supreme Court, there has been a 118.4 percent increase in cases of caste discrimination in the last 5 years in educational institutions.

Why this protest

The regulation raises serious concerns about procedural balance and institutional fairness. It stresses upon speed, perception and compliance but raises question marks on safeguards, clarity, and due process. It completely disregards false complaints and their impact on innocent students. However, it completely negates probable misuse of the law, as there is a provision for addressing false complaints. The Regulation only states that anyone aggrieved by a committee report may appeal the decision within 30 days, and the Ombudsman must dispose of the appeal within 30 days of receiving it. There are no provisions that provide for punitive action against false complaints and allegations. It makes it easy for anyone belonging to the SC/ST category to target a general caste individual and send him to prison, even without evidence.

Gender Neutrality, yes but Caste...?

The law explicitly states that both a male and a female can be subjected to discrimination, but leaves a big hole with respect to caste neutrality. It fails to recognise that general caste students can also become victims of discrimination. Not only that, but the complaint would not have to prove that he was discriminated against. It falls upon the accused to prove that he has not done what he is being accused of. Similarly, the grievance redressal framework is also far from satisfactory as it concentrates substantial authority in the hands ofthe institution itself. The head of the institution has to appoint the Equity Committee. He is also responsible for taking action as per the findings of the committee.

The discriminatory tone and vagueness of the law is giving rise to protests across the country. UGC states that the law intends to challenge upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. However, in doing so, it misses the recognition of the probability of its misuse, on the lines of the SC-ST Act and the Dowry Act. No wonder, not only student organisations, but also political and social organisations are up in arms against the UGC.