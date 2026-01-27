Why General category students are up in arms against new UGC law? Know the reasons

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch
Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?
India-EU Trade Deal: PM Modi hails 'mother of all deals', will it help India become manufacturing hub or will Europe flood market here?
Gold soars to all-time high ahead of 'mother of all deals' India-EU free trade agreement
Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?
EDUCATION
The UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 has sparked protests, with many students calling it discriminatory and biased.
A new UGC regulation is threatening to become a fresh social and political flashpoint. Students, particularly upper caste, are protesting against it. They claim this law to be discriminatory and biased.
It all started on January 15, 2026, when the UGC announced the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. It is rooted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on “equity and inclusion.” The regulation aims to institutionalise procedures for addressing discrimination in colleges and universities. It has raised eyebrows because upper-caste students are wary of its misuse, as had happened earlier about the Dowry Act and the SC-ST Act. They stress the words of the regulation, which rule out general caste students as possible victims of discrimination based on caste.
The UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations covers all the stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff and institutional authorities. Discrimination, as defined in the regulation, covers both explicit and implicit acts that impair equality of treatment or violate human dignity. It gives exclusive emphasis on SCs, STs, OBCs, EWS, and persons with disabilities.
UGC has spoken about upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. SC-ST reservation is provided for in the Constitution itself. OBCs have been getting reservations in admissions since 1990 and in recruitments since 2010. Still, their participation is less than 15 percent. As per the UGC data produced before the Parliamentary committee and the Supreme Court, there has been a 118.4 percent increase in cases of caste discrimination in the last 5 years in educational institutions.
The regulation raises serious concerns about procedural balance and institutional fairness. It stresses upon speed, perception and compliance but raises question marks on safeguards, clarity, and due process. It completely disregards false complaints and their impact on innocent students. However, it completely negates probable misuse of the law, as there is a provision for addressing false complaints. The Regulation only states that anyone aggrieved by a committee report may appeal the decision within 30 days, and the Ombudsman must dispose of the appeal within 30 days of receiving it. There are no provisions that provide for punitive action against false complaints and allegations. It makes it easy for anyone belonging to the SC/ST category to target a general caste individual and send him to prison, even without evidence.
The law explicitly states that both a male and a female can be subjected to discrimination, but leaves a big hole with respect to caste neutrality. It fails to recognise that general caste students can also become victims of discrimination. Not only that, but the complaint would not have to prove that he was discriminated against. It falls upon the accused to prove that he has not done what he is being accused of. Similarly, the grievance redressal framework is also far from satisfactory as it concentrates substantial authority in the hands ofthe institution itself. The head of the institution has to appoint the Equity Committee. He is also responsible for taking action as per the findings of the committee.
The discriminatory tone and vagueness of the law is giving rise to protests across the country. UGC states that the law intends to challenge upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. However, in doing so, it misses the recognition of the probability of its misuse, on the lines of the SC-ST Act and the Dowry Act. No wonder, not only student organisations, but also political and social organisations are up in arms against the UGC.