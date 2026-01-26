Top lawyers call Pakistan 'terrorist state', sentenced to 17 years in prison, details here
Republic Day 2026: Ever wondered why extreme right row of contingents does not turn to salute President? Here’s the reason
Viral video: All is well, Sunny Deol, hosts Border 2 screening for Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Dhoom actress reviews, gives huge shout out to bhaiya
Why General Caste students are up in arms against new UGC law? Know the reasons
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi’s vibrant red turban for 77th Republic Day celebrations draws attention, know its significance
Republic Day 2026: Why celebrations don’t end on January 26, why January 29 matters
Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years, trapping her in false promise of marrying her
US: Private jet carrying 8 on board crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway
US senator Ted Cruz accuses Donald Trump, JD Vance of blocking India trade deal in leaked audio
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
EDUCATION
The UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 has sparked protests, with many students calling it discriminatory and biased.
A new UGC regulation is threatening to become a fresh social and political flashpoint. Students, particularly upper caste, are protesting against it. They claim this law to be discriminatory and biased.
It all started on January 15, 2026, when the UGC announced the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. It is rooted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on “equity and inclusion.” The regulation aims to institutionalise procedures for addressing discrimination in colleges and universities. It has raised eyebrows because upper-caste students are wary of its misuse, as had happened earlier about the Dowry Act and the SC-ST Act. They stress the words of the regulation, which rule out general caste students as possible victims of discrimination based on caste.
The UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations covers all the stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff and institutional authorities. Discrimination, as defined in the regulation, covers both explicit and implicit acts that impair equality of treatment or violate human dignity. It gives exclusive emphasis on SCs, STs, OBCs, EWS, and persons with disabilities.
UGC has spoken about upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. SC-ST reservation is provided for in the Constitution itself. OBCs have been getting reservations in admissions since 1990 and in recruitments since 2010. Still, their participation is less than 15 percent. As per the UGC data produced before the Parliamentary committee and the Supreme Court, there has been a 118.4 percent increase in cases of caste discrimination in the last 5 years in educational institutions.
The regulation raises serious concerns about procedural balance and institutional fairness. It stresses upon speed, perception and compliance but raises question marks on safeguards, clarity, and due process. It completely disregards false complaints and their impact on innocent students. However, it completely negates probable misuse of the law, as there is a provision for addressing false complaints. The Regulation only states that anyone aggrieved by a committee report may appeal the decision within 30 days, and the Ombudsman must dispose of the appeal within 30 days of receiving it. There are no provisions that provide for punitive action against false complaints and allegations. It makes it easy for anyone belonging to the SC/ST category to target a general caste individual and send him to prison, even without evidence.
The law explicitly states that both a male and a female can be subjected to discrimination, but leaves a big hole with respect to caste neutrality. It fails to recognise that general caste students can also become victims of discrimination. Not only that, but the complaint would not have to prove that he was discriminated against. It falls upon the accused to prove that he has not done what he is being accused of. Similarly, the grievance redressal framework is also far from satisfactory as it concentrates substantial authority in the hands ofthe institution itself. The head of the institution has to appoint the Equity Committee. He is also responsible for taking action as per the findings of the committee.
The discriminatory tone and vagueness of the law is giving rise to protests across the country. UGC states that the law intends to challenge upper caste hegemony in educational institutions. However, in doing so, it misses the recognition of the probability of its misuse, on the lines of the SC-ST Act and the Dowry Act. No wonder, not only student organisations, but also political and social organisations are up in arms against the UGC.