Education

Why Dr Krishna Chivukula, IIT alumnus, made single-largest donation of Rs 228 crore to IIT Madras?

Krishna Chivukula who donated ₹228 crore to IIT-Madras urges IITs to focus on India's growth.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

Why Dr Krishna Chivukula, IIT alumnus, made single-largest donation of Rs 228 crore to IIT Madras?
Dr Krishna Chivukula
Krishna Chivukula who made the single-largest donation to IIT-Madras believes that education at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should focus on what is relevant for India's growth over the next three to four decades, rather than what is relevant to the US. Dr Chivukula is an IIT-Madras alumnus who donated ₹228 crore to the institute marking one of the biggest donations to any educational institution in India.

Dr Chivukula pointed out that IITs have historically been export-led because graduates found better opportunities abroad. However, he noted that the world economy’s growth center is shifting to Asia, particularly to India. He emphasized that IITs and their students should focus more on what is relevant for India’s education and growth, as India is still developing in many areas.

Reflecting on IIT Madras

Krishna Chivukula attended IIT Madras from 1968 to 1970, where he earned a master’s degree (MTech) in Aerospace Engineering, specializing in Jet Propulsion Systems in Rocket Science. He recalls the campus as less developed than today but remembers it as a fun and challenging environment. He highlighted the camaraderie among students from across the country and the fundamental technological work they undertook despite limited access to international knowledge.

Chivukula fondly remembers simple pleasures like playing tennis, enjoying soft drinks, and watching movies at a local theater. He emphasizes that life was simpler then, but they made the most of it and had fun with what they had.

Career and personal development

Chivukula credits IIT Madras for giving him more confidence and focus than his undergraduate experience at IIT Bombay. At IIT Madras, he dedicated two years to studying aerospace engineering, which helped him define his career goals, even though he later switched paths to pursue an MBA at Harvard and enter the industry. He believes that the focused and rigorous environment at IIT Madras played a crucial role in shaping his career and personal development.

Significant donation to IIT Madras

Chivukula has always wanted to give back to IITs in India, recognizing the significant role his education played in his success. He attributes his confidence and technical knowledge to his IIT education, which he believes is superior to even some of the best institutions in the US. His education at IIT helped him gain admission to Harvard Business School and set him on a successful career path.

His motivation for the donation is to provide the same opportunities he had to students in India who may not be able to afford IIT despite gaining admission. He also aims to enhance the prestige and reach of IITs, empowering professors and students to think and act freely with adequate funding.

Views on current education system

Chivukula notes that IITs have been export-led because graduates historically found better opportunities abroad. However, with the world economy's growth shifting towards Asia and India, he believes that IITs should now focus on what is relevant for India's growth. He sees immense potential in India, though the economy is not as developed in certain areas compared to countries like the US.

Chivukula observes that today’s young students are more exposed, intelligent, and self-confident than his generation. He appreciates their confidence and willingness to express themselves, similar to American students. He hopes this self-confidence does not turn into overconfidence. Chivukula believes that young people today have a clearer understanding of their goals and are more focused on achieving them compared to his generation, who often took what was available.

In conclusion, Krishna Chivukula’s generous donation to IIT Madras reflects his commitment to enhancing education in India. He hopes that IITs will focus on what is essential for India's growth, harnessing the potential of their bright and confident students to contribute to the country's development.

 

