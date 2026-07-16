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Who is Vineet Gupta? Meet IIT graduate who helped thousands of Indian students study abroad, then built two of India's top private universities

Vineet Gupta grew up in Chandigarh in a conventional middle-class Indian household. His father was a senior civil servant, and while the family had access to good schooling, finances were often tight. He cycled to St. John's school, where education was seen as the most dependable route to a secure f

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

Who is Vineet Gupta? Meet IIT graduate who helped thousands of Indian students study abroad, then built two of India's top private universities
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Vineet Gupta's journey is a story of coming full circle. For years, he helped Indian students prepare for admission to some of the world's leading universities through Jamboree Education. Watching bright young Indians leave the country in search of better learning environments led him to one question: why should Indian students have to leave the country at all to access world-class higher education? That question would go on to shape two of India's most closely watched private universities — Ashoka and Plaksha.

Who is Vineet Gupta?

Vineet Gupta grew up in Chandigarh in a conventional middle-class Indian household. His father was a senior civil servant, and while the family had access to good schooling, finances were often tight. He cycled to St. John's school, where education was seen as the most dependable route to a secure future.

After his father was transferred to Delhi, Gupta joined DPS RK Puram, where he found himself among some of the brightest students in the country. The school's strong IIT preparation culture put him on the path to IIT Delhi — an experience he describes as humbling, as toppers from schools across India suddenly found themselves surrounded by equally capable peers.

Why Vineet Gupta rejected PSU job after graduating from IIT?

After graduating from IIT Delhi, Gupta had every conventional option on the table — a job offer from a public sector company, an admission offer abroad, and the possibility of attempting the civil services. He chose none of them.

Instead, around 1992, he started a styrofoam packaging business with limited capital, including some support from his father and a partner. The business grew, but manufacturing in India came with its own challenges, and by 2005, Gupta sold the venture.

By then, another important chapter had already begun at home. His wife, Akrita Kalra, a gifted teacher, had started Jamboree Education from their garage. What began as a small test-prep initiative eventually became one of India's best-known overseas education preparation companies. After exiting the packaging business, Gupta became actively involved and helped expand Jamboree from a few centres to a national presence.

It was here that he noticed a troubling pattern. Students scoring 94–95 percent were securing admission to globally reputed universities like UC Berkeley and the University of Wisconsin-Madison — yet struggling to find places in leading Indian institutions, where cut-offs touched 98 or 99 percent.

One incident stayed with him. A bright student who had received admission to a top university abroad could not go because his family was uncomfortable sending their only son overseas. Years later, the student returned to Jamboree for MBA preparation — but after spending his undergraduate years in an evening college with little engagement, he had lost much of the spark he once had.

"Somewhere, I felt maybe we are letting down our students," Gupta recalled in a recent conversation. That realisation became the starting point for what would later become Ashoka University.

Gupta began speaking to others thinking along similar lines, and a group of founders came together to build a high-quality university in India. Ashoka was conceived around 2007 and opened in 2014, filling a gap the founders had identified — serious investment in liberal arts, humanities, social sciences and sciences, at a time when private engineering colleges were multiplying.

For Gupta, liberal education was never about importing a Western idea. A truly engaged citizen, he believes, must be able to read deeply, write clearly, debate, think critically and want to make the world a better place. "Technology has to solve for people and society," he says, arguing the foundation matters even more in the age of artificial intelligence.

An engineer himself, Gupta and others then turned to reimagining engineering education. Plaksha University took shape around 2015–16 and opened in 2021, moving away from rigid engineering silos towards a project-based, interdisciplinary model — with programmes like Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (launched in 2021, before AI became a buzzword), Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Biosystems Engineering, and Data Science, Economics and Business. Plaksha's research focuses on grand challenges in health, agriculture, energy and cybersecurity.

What's next for Vineet Gupta?

Today, Ashoka has around 4,000 students and aspires to reach about 8,000, while Plaksha, still much younger, has about 800. Gupta says there are no current plans to take these institutions abroad or elsewhere in India — the priority is to deepen and strengthen them.

Often described as an institution builder, Gupta accepts the title with humility. "I don't think I ever thought that I want to be called that," he says. "The idea was just to create good institutions."

He began by helping Indian students reach world-class universities abroad. He has spent the years since building institutions that offer world-class education at home.

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