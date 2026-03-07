FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here

Fantasy Sports ban is quietly draining IPL 2026's sponsorship muscle

Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list

How is ragtag Iran Army attacking US, Israel so accurately? Is Russia sharing intelligence on ships, aircraft, radar?

Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Meet kirana shop owner’s daughter, who secured AIR 9 in civil services exam to become IAS officer

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi brings wrath to Pakistan, wages war against Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal

T20 World Cup Final: Team India shifts Ahmedabad hotel ahead of clash with New Zealand, here's why

Oil crisis amid Iran war? India has 250 million barrels of crude, 7–8 weeks energy buffer available

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here

Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a cricketer

Fantasy Sports ban is quietly draining IPL 2026's sponsorship muscle

Fantasy Sports ban is quietly draining IPL 2026's sponsorship muscle

Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Meet kirana shop owner’s daughter, who secured AIR 9 in civil services exam to become IAS officer

Hailing from a humble background, her father Ajay Kumar runs a small kirana (grocery) store in Kandhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Meet kirana shop owner’s daughter, who secured AIR 9 in civil services exam to become IAS officer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aastha Jain, a native of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, has etched her name in the list of top achievers in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. Securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 9, she has proved her mettle in the highly competitive examination. 

Hailing from a humble background, her father Ajay Kumar runs a small kirana (grocery) store in Kandhla, while her mother is a homemaker. A viral video of her father working at his store, with a pencil tucked behind his ear, has captured the hearts of many on social media.

Aastha Jain's journey from IPS to IAS

Aastha had previously cleared the UPSC examination in 2025, securing AIR 131 and a spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS). She was undergoing training in Hyderabad when she decided to attempt the exam again. Taking a break from her training, she focused on her preparation and emerged successful, improving her rank to enter the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

About Aastha Jain's background

Aastha's academic journey is marked by excellence. A bright student since childhood, she initially took coaching for the civil services examination in Delhi before shifting to self-study. Her hard work paid off, and she secured AIR 9 in her second attempt, making her family and mentors proud.

Aastha's achievement is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants, demonstrating that with dedication and perseverance, one can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here
Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a cricketer
Fantasy Sports ban is quietly draining IPL 2026's sponsorship muscle
Fantasy Sports ban is quietly draining IPL 2026's sponsorship muscle
Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'
Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar
UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list
UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear
How is ragtag Iran Army attacking US, Israel so accurately? Is Russia sharing intelligence on ships, aircraft, radar?
US-Israel-Iran War: Is Russia helping Tehran by providing intelligence support?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement