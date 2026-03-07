Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Meet kirana shop owner’s daughter, who secured AIR 9 in civil services exam to become IAS officer

Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here
EDUCATION
Hailing from a humble background, her father Ajay Kumar runs a small kirana (grocery) store in Kandhla, while her mother is a homemaker.
Aastha Jain, a native of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, has etched her name in the list of top achievers in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. Securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 9, she has proved her mettle in the highly competitive examination.
A viral video of her father working at his store, with a pencil tucked behind his ear, has captured the hearts of many on social media.
Aastha Jain's journey from IPS to IAS
Aastha had previously cleared the UPSC examination in 2025, securing AIR 131 and a spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS). She was undergoing training in Hyderabad when she decided to attempt the exam again. Taking a break from her training, she focused on her preparation and emerged successful, improving her rank to enter the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
About Aastha Jain's background
Aastha's academic journey is marked by excellence. A bright student since childhood, she initially took coaching for the civil services examination in Delhi before shifting to self-study. Her hard work paid off, and she secured AIR 9 in her second attempt, making her family and mentors proud.
Aastha's achievement is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants, demonstrating that with dedication and perseverance, one can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.