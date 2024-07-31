Twitter
Education

Who is trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose provisional candidature is cancelled by UPSC, banned from exams

Puja allegedly removed the nameplate of a senior officer, Ajay More, at the Pune collector's office to use the space for herself. These actions were deemed a misuse of power, leading to her transfer from Pune to Washim

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Who is trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose provisional candidature is cancelled by UPSC, banned from exams
Puja Khedkar 2023-batch IAS officer
In an unexpected twist, Puja Khedkar, a promising probationary IAS officer in Maharashtra, finds herself in deep waters. The once-celebrated candidate is now marred by controversy over her misuse of power and privileges.

Who is Puja Khedkar? 

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, earned nationwide acclaim by securing an all-India rank of 841 in the UPSC exam. Coming from a family with a history of public service, her father, Dilip Khedkar, is a retired administrative officer. However, her recent actions have brought her into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

The Controversy Unfolds

The controversy began when Puja Khedkar was found using a private Audi car equipped with a siren and VIP number plate in Pune, privileges reserved for senior officials. Despite being a probationary officer, she demanded an official vehicle with a VIP number, an official chamber, and a constable. Such privileges are not typically extended to trainee officers.

Reports suggest that her father leveraged his influence to pressure the District Collector’s office to meet his daughter's demands. Additionally, Puja allegedly removed the nameplate of a senior officer, Ajay More, at the Pune collector's office to use the space for herself. These actions were deemed a misuse of power, leading to her transfer from Pune to Washim.

Consequences and Further Investigations

Following these revelations, Puja Khedkar has been transferred to Washim, where she will serve as a supernumerary assistant collector until July 30, 2025. The order was issued by the Pune District Collector to the Chief Secretary. Furthermore, scrutiny intensified when it was discovered that Puja claimed to be from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, which has an income cap of ₹8 lakh per annum for the non-creamy layer certificate. Her father’s election affidavit, however, revealed assets worth ₹40 crore and an annual income of ₹43 lakh, casting doubts on her eligibility as an OBC candidate.

The UPSC has taken stringent action, cancelling her provisional candidature and debarring her from all future exams, marking a significant fall from grace for a once-promising IAS officer.

