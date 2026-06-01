Who is Shubham Kumar? JEE Advanced 2026 topper scores big, know his 'success mantra', family and more

He has topped the prestigious examination with a score of 330 out of 360 marks. He previously secured AIR 6 in the qualifying JEE Main 2026 examination.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee announced the results of JEE Advanced 2026 on June 1, 2026. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured the All India Rank 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecards and All India Ranks on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026, declared the result. According to the official press release, Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar, both belonging to the IIT Delhi zone, secured the second and third ranks respectively, marking a strong performance by the zone.

Who is JEE Advanced 2026 topper Shubham Kumar?

Shubham is a resident of Bihar. His father, Shivkumar, is a businessman, and his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker. He has long harbored the ambition of studying at an IIT and building a career in computer science. Academically accomplished, he obtained 98.5 percent in Class 10.

He has topped the prestigious examination with a score of 330 out of 360 marks. He previously secured AIR 6 in the qualifying JEE Main 2026 examination.

Shubham Kumar's success mantra

Belonging to the IIT Delhi zone, Shubham dreams of pursuing B. Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. As for his success mantra, he believes that conceptual understanding is the key that makes all the difference in examinations like JEE Advanced.

During an interview, Shubham Kumar emphasised that consistent effort and rectifying mistakes were crucial to his success. He addressed errors identified in various mock tests and examinations. Following each mock test, he conducted a detailed analysis of his performance to correct mistakes and refine his examination strategy.

Shubham worked hard on his weaker subjects with a ‘keep trying until you succeed’ mindset. He regularly asked teachers for help, re-attempted questions he got wrong, and stayed disciplined with self-study. Studying 6 to 8 hours daily kept him on track toward his goal.

Meanwhile, this year, 1,87,389 candidates registered for the exam, and 1,79,694 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 17. Of those who took the exam, 56,880 qualified, including 10,107 female candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026 was held in two shifts on May 17. Paper 1 ran from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was from 2 pm to 5 pm.