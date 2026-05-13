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Who is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik man behind NEET 2026 paper leak case, sold guess paper for Rs 15 lakh

In the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, Nashik’s Shubham Khairnar, 30, was arrested for allegedly selling a ‘guess paper’ matching 120 questions for Rs 15 lakh. Know all about him here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Who is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik man behind NEET 2026 paper leak case, sold guess paper for Rs 15 lakh
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The NEET UG 2026 exam has been embroiled in controversy following reports of paper leaks in multiple states, prompting demands for a re-exam and CBI investigation. Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old man from Nashik district in Maharashtra, has been accused of circulating the NEET 2026 question paper as a ‘guess paper’ and selling it for Rs 15 lakh. As per the reports, Shubham Khairnar is a resident of Nandgaon in the district. He was detained from the Indiranagar area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan, following a request from the Rajasthan Police.

Who is Shubham Khairnar?

Shubham Khairnar is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student. He's a resident of Nandgaon in Nashik. 

Khairnar allegedly acted as a key link in a national syndicate, purchasing a physical "guess paper" for approximately Rs 10 lakh and selling it to a buyer in Haryana for Rs 15 lakh. The hand-written paper matched 120 out of 150 biology and chemistry questions from the original examination, leading to cancellation of the test. The leaked paper is likely to have originated from a printing press located directly within Nashik, according to reports. 

Shubham cropped his hair short to change his appearance and avoid arrest, but police identified him using older photos and arrested him while he was going to a temple.

NEET paper leak probe: What we know so far

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday reached the National Testing Agency office in Delhi as they investigate the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities, sources said on Wednesday.CBI is leading a detailed probe into the allegations after the NEET UG 2026 examinations, held on May 3, were cancelled. The cancellation has drawn strong backlash from the opposition, which has blamed the central government for the repeated paper leaks, affecting students' papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that the decision to cancel the exam was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

(With ANI inputs)

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