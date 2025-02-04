The CBI team has uncovered a bribery case related to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating. During the raids, the chairman of the NAAC inspection committee, Samendra Nath Saha, and JNU professor Rajeev Sajariya were among 10 people arrested.

Rajeev Sijariya is a JNU professor who held the position of coordinator at NAAC and was arrested by CBI

This professor achieved many accomplishments through his talent. He received several honors and awards, but now the CBI has arrested him.

NAAC scam

The CBI team has uncovered a bribery case related to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating. For this, the CBI conducted raids at 20 locations across the country, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and New Delhi.

During the raids, the chairman of the NAAC inspection committee, Samendra Nath Saha, and a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were among 10 people arrested. All of them are accused of accepting bribes to grant an educational institution an A++ rating.

Rajeev Sijariya holds multiple degrees

The name of the JNU professor is Rajeev Sijariya. He also held the position of coordinator at NAAC. According to the information available on the JNU website, Rajeev Sijariya completed his M.Sc. in Physics-Electronics. After that, he earned degrees in Marketing Management and Human Resource Management.

Additionally, Rajeev obtained a Ph.D. in Management-Consumer Behavior. Before becoming a professor, he worked in the corporate sector for four years. Rajeev Sijariya served as Deputy Area Manager at Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Pune, from August 1, 1998, to August 7, 2000. After that, he worked as Senior Marketing Officer at Majestic Auto Limited, Ludhiana, from August 9, 2000, to August 31, 2002.

Rajeev Sijariya career

Rajeev Sijariya first became an Assistant Professor and Founding Head of the Department of Humanities and Management at the College of Science and Engineering in Jhansi on September 11, 2002, where he remained until June 30, 2004. After that, he held various positions in different colleges.

He also served as the Head and Deputy Director of the Institute of Business Studies at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Later, he joined Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, on December 5, 2020, as a Professor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship. He had been working there since then. Now, the CBI has arrested him in the bribery scam.