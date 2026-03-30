Who is Monika Srivastava? IIT graduate who topped BPSC, later became IAS, know her success story

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest and most prestigious competitive exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of students prepare for this exam and a major portion of them dedicate years of their life for clearing UPSC exam, however, only some of them can realise their dreams.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest and most prestigious competitive exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of students prepare for this exam and a major portion of them dedicate years of their life for clearing UPSC exam, however, only some of them can realise their dreams.

One of these to attain success is Monika Srivastava, a young woman hailing from Bihar whose excellence was further strengthened after she cleared BPSC. She has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 16 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Let us know her IAS success story, struggles and what made her successful at one of the most difficult exams in India.

IAS Monika Srivastava’s educational qualification

Monika Srivastava is a native of Bihar’s Aurangabad district where she grew up in Satyendra Nagar. Her father, BK Srivastava, works as an assistant engineer with the Zila Parishad, while her mother, Bharti Srivastava, is a homemaker.

From a very young age, Monica showed great academic excellence. She completed her primary schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir and secondary schooling at DAV Public School and was always a bright student. After completing her school education, Monika continued her academic brilliance by securing admission to the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati after she topped the IIT entrance examination in Bihar.

Monika Srivastava’s UPSC journey

She earned her computer science engineering degree from IIT Guwahati, after which Monika secured high-paying jobs with prestigious global companies. After this, she secured a job in Chennai. However, she deliberately left her corporate career completely to pursue her most cherished dream of joining the civil services and thus started her journey to clear the state civil services examination by preparing rigorously.

She prepared dedicatedly for months and finally cracked the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission Combined Examination) exam with an impressive sixth rank in her first attempt in 2022. Monika was the female topper in the exam. Her achievement was due to her hard work as she managed her 8-hour job along with 7 to 8 hours of study.

With this success, she gained confidence and made up her mind to prepare to take the UPSC exam. In 2024, Monika cleared the UPSC examination in her first attempt, securing the 455th rank, and she underwent training as an officer under the Indian Railway Service. She attempted the exam for the second time in 2025 and secured an All India Rank of 16.