Who is Manish Bansal? Among 40 UP IAS officers transferred, know love story with Noida DM wife, daughter of CEC

Manish Bansal has been appointed in place of Agra DM Arvind Mallappa Bangari who has also been transferred. In the process, the DMs of 15 districts of UP have been transferred. Many members of his family are on the top state government posts with father-in-law being CEC.

Manish Bansal has been transfered as Agra DM and his wife Medha Roopam is Noida DM

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, announced a major reshuffle of 40 IAS officers on April 19, Sunday. Among these officers is the story of an IAS couple. Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal has now been appointed as the District Magistrate of Agra. His wife, Medha Roopam, is also an IAS officer who is also the first woman DM of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar).

The transfer is significant as DM Manish Bansal and his wife will now live even farther to each other.

Manish Bansal has been appointed in place of Agra DM Arvind Mallappa Bangari who has also been transferred. In the process, the DMs of 15 districts were transferred.

Who is IAS officer Manish Bansal?

Manish Bansal was born on January 14, 1990, and hails from Punjab. He is a 2014-batch UP cadre IAS officer while his other family members are also posted in top government positions- wife Medha Roopam is DM Noida, sister of Medha Roopam is IRS officer, father-in-law Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner. Interestingly, Gyanesh Kumar is originally from Agra where Bansal is now posted.

He has always been a topper in his studies and completed his B.Tech and M.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. In the UPSC 2013 Civil Services Examination, he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 53.

Before serving as the District Magistrate of Saharanpur, Manish Bansal was at the helm of the administration affairs of districts like Bareilly, Meerut, Unnao, and Lucknow. His work in Saharanpur has been remarkable as he contributed to making the local administration more digital and development-oriented. With his IIT background, Manish Bansal is considered particularly skilled in engineering-based administrative decision-making.

Manish Bansal and Medha Roopam love story

Manish Bansal’s wife Medha Roopam studied Economics (Honours) at Delhi University’s St Stephen's College, and has also been a national-level rifle shooter.

The two met at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, during their 2014 batch training. They started to come along as their friendship grew in the academy days which then gradually turned into love. Media reports often refer to it as the “LBSNAA lover point.”

Very soon after completing their training, they got married. The exact wedding date is not publicly known, but it is believed to be between 2015 and 2017.

The IAS couple has two daughters.