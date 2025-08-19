Who Is Krishangi Meshram? Indian-origin woman becomes youngest solicitor in..., at the age of..., know her journey

An Indian-origin graduate has achieved a remarkable feat of becoming the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in its recent history. At the age of 21, Krishangi Meshram is the youngest solicitor in the UK. Her journey is commendable.

An Indian-origin graduate has achieved a remarkable feat of becoming the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in its recent history. At the age of 21, Krishangi Meshram is the youngest solicitor in the UK. However, Meshram is currently living in the United Arab Emirates. The Open University in England’s Milton Keynes published an article on her titled “Law grad Krishangi makes history once again” on its website. According to the OU News, in 2024, she also became the “youngest ever law graduate” in the UK. The report also mentioned that Meshram’s story was published in The Law Society Gazette.

Who Is Krishnagi Mesharam?

Meshram’ was born in West Bengal and was not raised by her family but by the Iskcon Mayapur community, according to reports. The reports also suggest that she took admission in The Open University to study law a few years ago. Due to her academic brilliance, she completed her graduation with a first class when she was only 18 years old, the age at which most students start their graduation, becoming the youngest ever OU Law graduate.

She completed her schooling at the age of 15. “Then I began the LPC alongside my master’s from the University of Law in the UK,” The Financial Express reported, quoting snippets of Meshram’s interview to the legal magazine. At the age of 20, Krishnagi completed the LPC with distinction, earning her MSc in Business, Law and Management with distinction. Soon after her master’s Meshram got her first job opportunity in 2022, with an international law firm.

How did Meshram become the youngest solicitor?

“I chose to study law because I wanted a degree that would give me a breadth of transferable knowledge. I didn’t realise that I’d be gaining the valuable skills that the OU taught me, from self-discipline to organisation; getting a degree from the OU helped me to secure a remote role in Singapore,” the Open University website quoted her as saying.

This year, in April 2025, she became a solicitor in England and Wales. Notably, Meshram has become the youngest solicitor only in recent history, but not of all time. She said in her interview that she wanted to work for leading firms in the UK and the UAE.