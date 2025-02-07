Kiran was recently posted as the District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) in Mathura district. During this time, she was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 70,000 rupees.

Many young people, after hard work in their studies, fulfill their dream of becoming an IAS or PCS officer. However, when they reach these government jobs, they face numerous challenges. Many are presented with such offers that they get entangled in them. A similar case has come to light. A female PCS officer from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for accepting a bribe of 70,000 rupees.

The full name of this female officer is Kiran Choudhary. After graduation, Kiran Choudhary prepared for the Civil Services Examination. After extensive studies, Kiran cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam and became a PCS officer in Uttar Pradesh in 2020. According to reports she prepared for the exam without coaching.

Kiran was recently posted as the District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) in Mathura district. During this time, she was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 70,000 rupees.

Kiran Choudhary's social media accounts show that she was quite active and had shared pictures of several events, in which many officers and employees were involved. It is being reported that a village head filed a complaint against the DPRO with the Vigilance Department.

Following this, on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., a team from the Lucknow Vigilance Department reached the residence of District Panchayati Raj Officer Kiran Choudhary in Indraprastha Colony. The complainant was also with the team. The village head had given 70,000 rupees to the DPRO's driver, who then handed the money over to Kiran Choudhary. After that, Kiran Choudhary called the village head inside. The vigilance team also entered the house with the village head and arrested the DPRO with the bribe money.

This incident created a stir in administrative circles. It also serves as a lesson for all the youths who aspire to become administrative officers in the future.