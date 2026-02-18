Who is JEE Main 2026 topper Shubham Kumar? Son of Bihar hardware shop owner who scored perfect 100 percentile, know how he prepared for NTA exams

Shubham began studying largely from home before moving to Kota, Rajasthan, widely known as India's engineering coaching hub. Read below to know more about him.

Shubham Kumar's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. Hailing from a modest household in Gaya, Bihar, Shubham's journey to securing All India Rank 3 in JEE Main 2026 is an inspiration to many. The son of Shiv Kumar, a small hardware shop owner, and Kanchan Devi, a homemaker, Shubham's achievement is a reminder that talent, discipline, and perseverance can overcome any limitation of background.

Shubham Kumar's education and early life

After completing his early education at a private school in Gaya, Shubham made a decisive turn after Class 10. Choosing focus over comfort, he committed himself fully to engineering entrance preparation, structuring his life around study, consistency, and self-belief. That unwavering dedication ultimately propelled him to the very top.

Shubham began studying largely from home before moving to Kota, Rajasthan, widely known as India's engineering coaching hub. For the past two years, he has been preparing intensively for JEE Main while staying in Kota.

How Shubham overcome challenges?

Shubham acknowledged that his family faced financial difficulties at the time he moved to Kota. However, with resilience and careful planning, the situation stabilised, allowing him to continue his studies without disruption. Despite staying away from home, Shubham said he never felt overwhelmed, crediting his emotional strength to constant support from his family. His preparation involved 10 to 12 hours of daily study, often stretching up to 14 hours during crucial phases of revision and testing.

Shubham Kumar scored perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026

Scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 and achieving the 100 percentile, Shubham didn't just top Bihar; he went on to secure All India Rank 3 in JEE Main 2026. In doing so, he became the only candidate from Bihar to feature in the top 10, a feat that has sent waves of pride across the state.

Scoring 100 percentile in JEE Main is a rare feat achieved by only a handful of students nationwide. Shubham's performance places him among the top engineering aspirants in India, opening doors to premier institutions and future opportunities.

Reflecting on his achievement, Shubham said that sustained hard work, consistency, and strict self-discipline over a continuous period of two years were the cornerstones of his success. He expressed deep gratitude to his parents for standing by him through financial and emotional challenges, and to his teachers, whose constant guidance and timely doubt-clearing support played a crucial role at every stage of his preparation.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency, NTA, announced JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16, and Shubham's name was among the 12 candidates across the country who secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).