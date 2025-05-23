Indian diplomat Anupama Singh exposed Pakistan's support for terrorism and defended India's counter-terror actions at the WHO platform.

At the World Health Organization (WHO) platform, Indian diplomat Anupama Singh gave a strong and clear message to the arena by exposing Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism. In her speech, she stated that Pakistan has emerged as a hub for terrorism – it no longer most effectively offers start to terrorists but also protects and supports them. She brought up that Pakistan attempts to fool the arena by pretending to be a sufferer of terrorism. In reality, the people who fund and organize terrorist sports are primarily based in Pakistan.

Speaking with braveness, Anupama Singh discovered that terrorists educated in Pakistan had killed 26 harmless Indian tourists in front of their households. She defined that India released Operation Sindoor to target the terrorist camps running in Pakistan. She made it clear that India took cautious steps to keep away from harming Pakistani citizens. The operation became centered on the terrorists and their hideouts which have been well-known and proven to be dangerous.

Anupama Singh also slammed Pakistan for spreading lies approximately the Indus Water Treaty. She stated Pakistan is trying to complicate the problem employing building false narratives. “A country that supports terrorism cannot claim to be a victim of it,” she strongly stated.

Her video from the WHO occasion has long gone viral on social media, with many people praising her boldness and clarity in offering India’s side of the story.

Tweet

Who is Anupama Singh?

Anupama Singh is an officer in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and has been serving India for the past nine years. Before becoming a member of the civil offerings, she worked at KPMG, a global consulting corporation, from 2012 to 2014. She commenced as a consultant and was later promoted to a senior consultant role.

She completed her schooling at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in 2014. Academically, she could be very accomplished. She pursued the CFA software from 2008 to 2011, has an MBA in Finance from Delhi University, and additionally holds a B.Tech degree from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). Her expertise consists of corporate finance, valuation, and portfolio control.

Anupama Singh’s latest speech has strengthened India’s voice to a global degree and proven to the world how terrorism is still supported from throughout the border.