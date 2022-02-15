Who is IAS Vineet Joshi, newly appointed CBSE chairman? Here's all you need to know

On Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its new chairman - IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education. Joshi replaced IAS Manoj Ahuja.

Who is IAS Vineet Joshi? Here is all you need to know

The new CBSE chairman IAS Vineet Joshi completed his early education from Annie Besant School in Allahabad, and GIC, Allahabad. He completed his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from IIT Kanpur. Later, Joshi did his Masters in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

He was also an IAS officer, 1992 batch, Manipur. He became the private secretary in 1999 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and became the private secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries from 2000 to 2001.

As for the CBSE chairman, the change was announced in an order released by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy.

"Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS(OR:1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education in addition to his existing assignments. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the official order read.

Manoj Ahuja, who was replaced by Joshi, was appointed as CBSE's chairman on May 12, 2020. Ahuja has served as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.