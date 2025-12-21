Who is IAS Pratibha Singh? IAS officer who is married to IPS Aditya Langeh, she fell in love with him during...

IAS Pratibha Singh is a 2020-batch officer, currently serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Agra. IPS Aditya Langeh, a 2016-batch officer, is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. Read here to know about their love story

You must have heard many love stories, but today we are going to tell you a unique love story of an IAS and an IPS officer. IPS Aditya is married to IAS Pratibha Singh. This dynamic duo, both serving as officers have carved a niche for themselves with their dedication, hard work, and commitment to their duties. Read here to know about their love story.

Who is IAS Pratibha Singh

IAS Pratibha Singh is a 2020-batch officer, currently serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Agra. Her journey to becoming an IAS officer is an inspiration to many. Pratibha Singh's educational qualifications include a Bachelor's degree in Technology from IIT Roorkee, followed by an M.S. in Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, USA.

She cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt, securing All India Rank (AIR) 20. Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her perseverance and dedication to serving the nation.

Who is IPS Aditya Langeh

IPS Aditya Langeh, a 2016-batch officer, is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Aditya Langeh has made a name for himself with his fearless and honest approach to policing. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from NIT Srinagar and cracked the UPSC exam in his second attempt, securing a rank of 182. His journey is a shining example of his grit and determination.

IAS Pratibha Singh and IPS Aditya Langeh's love story

The love story of IAS Pratibha Singh and IPS Aditya Langeh began during their training days. The two officers met, and it was love at first sight. They got married amidst great fanfare and have been inseparable since. Both officers have worked in various capacities in Uttar Pradesh, earning accolades for their work.

Aditya Langeh has previously served as the GRP SP in Agra, while Pratibha Singh has been serving as the CDO in Agra. Their love story is a shining example of how two individuals can come together, support each other, and excel in their careers.

The couple is known for their dedication to their duties and their passion for life. Whenever they get time, they love to travel and explore new places together. Their love story is a testament to the fact that true love knows no bounds, not even the boundaries of service and duty. Both officers are an inspiration to many, and their love continues to be a beacon of hope for young couples aspiring to make a mark in their careers.