A few days after Bihar’s education department changed school timings, Additional Chief Secretary Dr S Sidharth started doing random online school inspection. He randomly made video calls to schoolteachers of various districts to find out how the schools’ management and teachers are conducting classes.

IAS officer Dr S Sidhharth’s videos go viral

The IAS officer is known for such random acts where he goes on a random inspection to check whether the school administration is working well. His video calls to schoolteachers of Bihar are going viral for the nature of their content, as, where some of the teachers are seen being active in running classes, and one of the teachers is found running a shop in East Champaran. The teacher got a shock when Dr Siddharth video called him and found him at the shop.

Dr Sidhdharth often goes viral for the surprise checking of schools where he himself goes to check on the administration. Sometimes he’s found taking a train to a school for the purpose. The IAS officer is also infamous among teachers for their random transfers in cases where he finds dissatisfactory performance.

Who is Dr S Sidharth?

Dr Sidhharth is a 1991 batch IAS officer who is an IIT Delhi alumni with both B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering in 1987 and a doctoral degree in Information Technology. He furthered studied MBA from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad in 1989. He has continued his education as he is currently pursuing his second PhD in Economics from Banaras Hindu University.

S Siddharth is also a trained pilot. He completed his training between 2020 to 2021 and loves to be behind the lens while capturing stunning wildlife. In 2022, he was appointed as principal secretary to CM Nitish Kumar filling the post after Chanchal Kumar vacated it to go on central deputation. Then, in 2024, he again filled the post of Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar’s education department after KK Pathak went on a month-long holiday. He also holds the post of Additional Chief Secretary in Cabinet secretariat.