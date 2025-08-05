Twitter
Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

Deepak Meena was an IIT alumnus who prepared for the UPSC exam and cracked it on his first attempt. He was given the UP cadre where he served as DM of Meerut, Ghaziabad and now he is given the responsibility to administer Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district of Gorakhpur.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

    Leaving your own stream to opt for a different career, which is one of the most difficult to crack, is not an easy process. However, Deepak Meena juggled between two opposite career paths and succeeded in both. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Deepak Meena left his job at a top steel company to prepare for UPSC exam which he even cracked in the first attempt. He then led the administration of big cities like Ghaziabad and Meerut. Due to his exceptional leadership skills, strong work ethic and result oriented actions, the government promoted him as the district magistrate of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district of Gorakhpur.

    Who is IAS Deepak Meena?

    Deepak Meena was born on 15 July 1986 in Rajasthan and had been an exceptional student since childhood. He has always been a top student in his school, from which he completed his earlier studies in Rajasthan. Hard work, commitment and resilience has always been his hallmark, enabling him to achieve outstanding success. After completing high school, he continued his studies by cracking IIT-JEE and got admission in Kharagpur where he studied electronics engineering. Soon after completing his graduation, he got an opportunity to work in Tata Steel Company.

    How did Deepak Meena cracked UPSC?

    Deepak Meena started preparing for UPSC while he was studying engineering. Though, UPSC exam is one of the toughest, Meena committed himself with hard work and determination to prepare until he succeeds. After intense preparation, he cracked the exam in his first attempt in 2010. He became an IAS officer for the first time in 2011, and his first posting was in Meerut. He received training from 29 August 2011 to 27 May 2012 from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

    His journey as DM

    The Uttar Pradesh government carried out an administrative reshuffle on Monday, July 28, transferring 23 IAS officers in the state. IAS officer Deepak Meena has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prior to this, he was serving as the DM of Ghaziabad. 

     

